Sajid Nadiadwala's production house has announced that they will be backing the project, which will star Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as leads in Vishal Bhardwaj's film

In Pic: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri & Vishal Bhardwaj

Listen to this article Vishal Bhardwaj & Shahid Kapoor reunite after 7 years for yet-untitled action thriller starring Triptii Dimri x 00:00

The dynamic duo Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are back together for an action thriller. Sajid Nadiadwala's production house has announced that they will be backing the project, which will star Triptii Dimri as the leading lady in Vishal Bhardwaj's film. The makers took to social media and shared a collage featuring Shahid, Triptii, Vishal, and Sajid to announce the exciting news.

This untitled film promises to deliver a perfect dose of entertainment for the audiences. While sharing the news of this collaboration, the makers wrote, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily! - Love #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala."

Confirming the news, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed, "I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Triptii Dimri, India's National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!"

About Vishal Bhardwaj & Shahid Kapoor's previous collaborations

The film is expected to go on floors soon, but before that, it is important to note that Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj have created magic on the big screen every time they have joined hands, be it the 2009 film 'Kaminey', the 2014 blockbuster hit 'Haider', or the 2017 drama 'Rangoon'. 'Haider' went on to bag National Awards for Best Music, Best Dialogue, Best Costume Design, Best Playback Singer – Male, and Best Choreography.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, the handsome hunk Shahid was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will next be seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii, who has featured in movies like 'Poster Boys', 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and 'Qala', has gained wide recognition for her role as Zoya in the action film 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. She last appeared in 'Bad Newz', alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii next has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside Rajkummar Rao, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan, and 'Dhadak 2' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's productions

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is known for producing 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Housefull', 'Anjaana Anjaani', '2 States', 'Kalank', 'Super 30', 'Baaghi', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and '83'. Their last production was the biographical sports film 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.