Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vishal Bhardwaj heaps praise on Arjun Ustara actor Triptii Dimri

Vishal Bhardwaj heaps praise on Arjun Ustara actor Triptii Dimri

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says upcoming movie Arjun Ustara, besides reuniting him with Shahid Kapoor, has introduced him to Triptii Dimri’s talent

Vishal Bhardwaj heaps praise on Arjun Ustara actor Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article
Vishal Bhardwaj heaps praise on Arjun Ustara actor Triptii Dimri
x
00:00

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's eyes light up at the mention of Arjun Ustara, the period drama he is currently shooting. While he had initially planned the movie with the late Irrfan Khan, Shahid Kapoor has now stepped into the role, marking the actor-director’s fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). “Both of us are excited to come back together. The shooting has been terrific,” says Bhardwaj. The director is equally impressed by Triptii Dimri in their maiden collaboration. “Triptii is so lovely, and such a fine actor. This is the first time I’m working with Nana Patekar and I’ve been thinking, ‘Why did I not work with him before?’” 


Vishal BhardwajVishal Bhardwaj


Bhardwaj is also the composer on his films. He notes a renewed interest in the value that music brings to a movie today, saying, “There was a time when a film became a hit with a hit song. Then no matter how hit the songs were, a film didn’t work if it wasn’t good. Now, again, a film will work if the songs are a hit. Tauba tauba [Bad Newz , 2024] is cited as an example where the song and step worked, so the film worked. I don’t know if that’s true.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vishal bhardwaj shahid kapoor Triptii Dimri bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK