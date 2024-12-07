On Vishal Mishra's birthday, it's the perfect time to groove to his songs and throw a romantic dinner for your loved one

Vishal Mishra is one of the most loved singers of Bollywood, and his songs always remind us of our 'Pehla Pyaar.' The singer has given some of the biggest chartbusters of all time, and all his romantic songs are just perfect to feel good. On Vishal Mishra's birthday, it's the perfect time to groove to his songs and throw a romantic dinner for your loved one. From Kaise Hua to Jaan Ban Gaye, here are 5 songs of Vishal Mishra that will leave your 'Dil Jhoom.'

Top 5 songs of Vishal Mishra

Kaise Hua

When Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was released, it received mixed reviews. While some praised it for Shahid's acting, others called it out for promoting misogynistic behavior. But one thing that stood out and received only love from the audience was the movie's songs. Kaise Hua is one of the several chartbusters that the film had. The song talks about how, in love, our partners become the most important person in our lives. It beautifully portrays how love makes us see things we have ignored our entire lives.

Teri Hogaiyaan

Another soulful melody from Vishal Mishra is Teri Hogaiyaan. This gem from Broken But Beautiful 2 conveys the message of heartbreak and undying love. It was Vishal's emotional rendition that touched hearts and conveyed the beautiful meaning of love even after separation. Mishra's voice makes us all shed tears.

Jaan Ban Gaye

This beautiful melody is from Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal. This song is one of the most loved musical renditions by Vishal Mishra. The musical melody is a permanent addition to any romantic playlist. Ever felt how falling in love looks like? How meeting someone makes us feel they are our entire world? This song is the exact replica of all those feelings, jitters, and butterflies that we get. Vishal's rich voice takes listeners on a heartfelt journey of unconditional devotion, making every lyric unforgettable.

Pehla Pyaar

Another gem from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh is Pehla Pyaar. This song is yet another blockbuster melody, which became a chartbuster because of its soothing lyrics and Vishal Mishra's soulful voice. The innocence of young love comes alive in Pehla Pyaar from Kabir Singh.

Pehle Bhi Mein

If there is any one good thing about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, it has to be this song, Pehle Bhi Mein. The song elaborates on how we find ourselves when we are in love. We tend to discover a unique and new side of ourselves that we have never met before. Vishal’s heartfelt performance and powerful voice lend this track a hauntingly beautiful quality, resonating deeply with listeners.