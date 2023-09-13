Vivek Agnihotri has hit back at Naseeruddin Shah for his comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

In Pic: Naseeruddin Shah and Vivek Agnihotri

Listen to this article Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Naseeruddin Shah, says, ‘perhaps he likes to support terrorists, I don't’ x 00:00

Naseeruddin Shah, who has worked with Vivek Agnihotri in his 2019 film ‘The Tashkent Files', spoke about the success of Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, and The Kashmir Files with the Free Press Journal. In his interview, the actor shared, "Films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them, but I know what they are about. It’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas movies made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times, don’t get seen."

Now Vivek Agnihotri has hit back at the veteran actor. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, when Vivek was asked how he felt after ‘A Wednesday’ actor’s comment about his film, he said, "I am a great admirer of Naseer sahab that's why I had cast him in The Tashkent Files. But I don't know of late why he has grown old, and if that's the case, then I should not say anything. Sometimes, people are frustrated with a lot of things, or maybe he feels he is getting exposed with the truth of The Kashmir Files; something about him is getting exposed. People generally don't like being naked in front of people through somebody else's art. There is something wrong, there is something not right with what Naseer keeps saying."

He further continued and shared, "I mean, he is happy doing films that support genocide, he has acted in movies that supports genocide, perhaps he has because of his religion or because of his frustration. For whatever reasons, perhaps he likes to support terrorists, I don't. I don't even care what Naseer says because I have zero tolerance for terrorism, maybe he loves them, and I don't care."

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra alongside his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ on September 28. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.