Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji’s romantic drama ‘Saathiya’ turns 20; Vivek pens note

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s romantic drama film ‘Saathiya’ turned 20 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a video which he captioned, “Two decades to this beautiful piece of my heart ..Saathiya. An eternal love story dedicated to all those romantic hearts! Thank you #ShaadAli and #ManiRatnam sir for thinking of me as Adi .. forever grateful!”

In the video, Vivek shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Shaad Ali and written by Mani Ratnam, ‘Saathiya’ was released in the year 2002 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Soon after the ‘Masti’ actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Remembering i was in school & had a massssssivvveee crush on you after watching Sathiya..,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “This movie defines… first rays of sunshine… first few raindrops… first snowfalls… first love… the first of everything beautiful in life … thank you vivek, rani and Aditya.”

“and with this piece of your heart ..you gave us one of the best memories of our life,” another fan commented.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu also made a special cameo appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, Vivek was recently seen in the political drama series ‘Dharavi Bank’ opposite Suniel Shetty which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform MX Player and garnered decent responses from the audience.

Rani, on the other hand, will be next seen in the family drama ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. The film has been shot extensively in Estonia and parts of India.

Rani is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21. The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey.

Sharing more details about it, Rani earlier said, “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special.”

The book will be published by Harper Collins India.

