×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Vivek Oberoi on his Dharavi Bank role Dignity of men in uniform is important

Vivek Oberoi on his 'Dharavi Bank' role: Dignity of men in uniform is important

Updated on: 27 November,2022 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Having been around men in uniform and been friends with them, the actor was insistent that he plays it as authentically as possible

Vivek Oberoi on his 'Dharavi Bank' role: Dignity of men in uniform is important

Vivek Oberoi. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays a cop in the recently released streaming show 'Dharavi Bank', is very mindful of portraying the men in uniform in their true spirit and believes that it is important to render a sense of dignity to the roles of righteous cops.


The actor shared that it was important to not play the part in a caricaturish fashion. Talking about the same, the actor told IANS: "It is important to dignify men in uniform. It's a noble profession that commands respect from the artistic community. As writers, creators and even in the audience, we need to make the extra effort to get it right on screen. I wanted to bring in gravitas to the part. I researched extensively and spoke to my friends who are cops about their experiences, their challenges."



Also Read: Vivek Anand Oberoi: Wanted to present something different


Having been around men in uniform and been friends with them, the actor was insistent that he plays it as authentically as possible.

"In the end every fiction series is indeed a dramatic retelling but it is upon the actor to ensure it's as close to reality as possible. From getting the day-to-day cop jargon right, to getting the body language, the walk, the psyche, I went all out to ensure that this depiction of what a cop from the Mumbai Police force is like doesn't resemble past and present screen renditions. I am glad that the response is so positive and heartwarming. It truly makes all the work feel worth it," Vivek added.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the show, which also stars Suniel Shetty in his streaming series debut, is a classic gangster versus cop story and is currently streaming on OTT platform MX Player.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vivek oberoi suniel shetty Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK