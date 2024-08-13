In the post, Saira explains why she refers to Vyjayanthimala as Akka and also, opens up about a fallout which had occurred between Dilip Kumar and the former actress

Vyjayanthimala's 91st birthday

Listen to this article Saira Banu reveals, Vyjayanthimala was replaced in a movie leading to a feud between her and Dilip Kumar x 00:00

Vyjayanthimala is celebrating her 91st birthday today, and Saira Banu has shared a lengthy message filled with memories of her. Saira, known for sharing untold stories on her social media, took the occasion (August 13) to reminisce about her "favorite Padma Vibhushan, Vyjayantimalaji (whom she lovingly calls Akka, meaning Elder Sister)." In the post, Saira explains why she refers to Vyjayanthimala as Akka and also, opens up about a fallout which had occurred between Dilip Kumar and the former actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Vyjayanthimala's 91st birthday, Saira Banu celebrates her 'favourite akka'

Taking to Instagram to wish her 'Akka', the veteran actress penned, "Wishing my favourite, Padma Vibhushan, Vyjayantimalaji (Akka Elder Sister) a very happy birthday! As I write about her, you will come to know how she became Akka to me. My first memory of her is when I was visiting Mehboob Studios, with my mother, who was visiting her friend Mrs. Akhtar Mehboob Khan. I was thrilled to see such a spectacular song number of "Radha Krishna," where Vyjayantimalaji was swirling in a beautiful Ghagra Choli."

Recalling how when Vyjayantimala touched her cheek, she didn't wash her face for a week, "Next, we met when I started working in "Junglee." She saw me at a film premiere and fondly touched my cheek, saying 'beautiful.' I think I did not wash my face that week! I always loved the pairing of Sahib with Vyjayantimalaji; the pair has given the maximum number of hits together, and my all-time favourite is the classic "Gunga Jumna." She did a fabulous job as Dhanno, and Sahib worked very hard on her diction to record the Purbi dialogues on tape with the correct pronunciations and dialect."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

"There was a certain understanding between Sahib and Akka, and the onscreen chemistry worked in their favour. Akka once quoted that she learned a lot working with Sahib; it was amazing watching him sink into a character and become oblivious of all else. However, once there came an unfortunate misunderstanding between them, and somehow, after shooting for "Ram Aur Shyam" for a few days, she was replaced." She continued.

Elaborating on the feud that erupted between the two, she said, "Sahib and Akka, along with her husband Dr. Bali, would keep running into each other in Delhi at functions and celebration dinners. During one such meeting, the four of us met. Sahib and Dr. Bali sat together and chatted merrily, whereas Akka and I huddled and talked. This went on for a while, and each of them would avoid meeting the other's gaze until I got fed up and brought the two of them together to patch up as friends again. That was quite a feat!"

"After this smooth sailing, Akka and her son Suchendra would always visit us at home whenever travelling from Madras. Once, there was a complicated issue troubling both of them for a long time, and Sahib and I, with sheer good luck, managed to solve that complex situation completely. Ever since, Vyjayantimala labelled me as her 'angel,' and as for me, Vyjayantimala turned into Akka." Saira concluded.