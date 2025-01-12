An influencer named Nadeesh Bhambi took to Instagram and shared a video titled ‘Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team meeting’ which demeaned her contemporaries like Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone

Wamiqa Gabbi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Influencer makes a reel on Wamiqa Gabbi's PR strategy demeaning Aishwarya, Deepika; Baby John actor replies x 00:00

Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who has always won hearts for her acting prowess, is hogging the limelight ever since she appeared in the film Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. After social media users spotted posts praising the actor, an influencer made a reel on her “PR team meeting” that demeaned her contemporaries. Wamiqa reacted to the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamiqa Gabbi reacts to a video about her PR strategy

An influencer named Nadeesh Bhambi took to Instagram and shared a video titled ‘Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team meeting’. He goes on to say in the reel that she is beautiful and talented. The other character replies, “New national crush”, “Triptii Dimri who”, “If Aishwarya had a daughter she would look like Wamiqa”, “Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika and 200 Disha for breakfast”, “What Deepika thinks she looks like” - the ideas are eventually approved by the first character.

Wamiqa took to the comments section and wrote, “Talented aur khoobsurat bhi?, Uff Thank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try “Wamiqa for President!” approve nahi hua.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeesh Bhambi (@nadeeshbhambi)

Wamiqa Gabbi’s acting journey

Wamiqa Gabbi made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 film Jab We Met, where she played a cousin to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character Geet.

Wamiqa is known for her roles in the Prime Video series Jubilee, the Netflix film Khufiya, and the SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra: The Mystery of Solang Valley, all of which were released in 2023. She has worked in Punjabi films such as Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and Ishq Brandy.

She was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming spy thriller G2, directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

G2 is a sequel to the 2018 hit spy thriller Goodachari, written by and starring Adivi. Wamiqa stars opposite Adivi Sesh in this next installment of the franchise, continuing the story of Sesh’s character from Goodachari.

She just completed the European shooting schedule for G2 with Sesh. Actor Emraan Hashmi, another significant addition to the cast, is expected to play a key role in the film. The ensemble also features Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.