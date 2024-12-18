Moving from OTT to a big-screen entertainer in Baby John, Wamiqa Gabbi hopes to emulate co-star Varun Dhawan’s ability to connect with viewers across strata

With Baby John, Wamiqa Gabbi is giving shape to the dream she always had—of seeing herself on the big screen fronting a Hindi movie. Shooting director Kalees’ big-scale action entertainer could have been a daunting affair, but the actor credits co-star Varun Dhawan for easing her into it. “Varun has an infectious energy. The moment you step on the set, he’s there—cracking a joke, lifting everyone’s spirits, or just making you feel like you belong. He makes you feel comfortable to just be yourself. In an industry where everyone is always trying to be their best version, Varun reminds you that being yourself is enough. That’s a rare and beautiful quality to have,” she smiles.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff, the Christmas release is an adaptation of Atlee’s Tamil hit, Thehri (2016). To Gabbi, who caught everyone’s attention last year with Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Jubilee (2023) and Vishal Bhardwaj’s OTT film Khufiya, Baby John is a means not only to take the leap from digital entertainment to theatres, but also to connect with the masses.

The actor says watching Dhawan at work also gave her an insight into the art of fronting mass entertainers. She reflects, “There is no pretence with him. Working with Varun felt like creating something special with a friend, who is rooting for you every step of the way. I realised that creating something entertaining for the masses is an art; it’s about connecting with everyone, from the front row to the seats at the back. Varun’s dedication to making each moment larger than life yet relatable taught me how to balance authenticity with spectacle. It’s a skill I hope to hone.”