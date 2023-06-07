Breaking News
Wamiqa Gabbi on moulding herself for each role

Updated on: 07 June,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Wamiqa, who was required to put on weight for Jubilee, on shedding 10 kilos for Bhardwaj’s next

Wamiqa Gabbi

Looking the part is the first step towards becoming a character. Wamiqa Gabbi, who won praise for her performance in Jubilee, had to put on a few kilos to look the part of a ’50s actor. As luck would have it, her next Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley required her to sport a lean frame. She says that she had to shed 10 kilos for the Vishal Bhardwaj-helmed detective drama. “Going on a weight loss journey was a conscious decision. Eating right and at the right time was my mantra, combined with cardio and weight training. I had an amazing team of trainers and my nutritionist guiding me,” says Gabbi. 


Jubilee


The actor adhered to her meal plan as Bhardwaj kicked off the shoot of the web series — also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta and Priyanshu Painyuli — in Manali. “I wasn’t able to work out in Manali. So, I had to be on a strict diet. I had to lose inches, more than the weight. I’ve never prepped for a show as much as I have for this one,” she says.


