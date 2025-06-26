Breaking News
War 2 marks 50-day countdown with new posters, featuring lead cast- Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani

Updated on: 26 June,2025 02:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, War 2 dropped new posters and are set to bring high-octane action to IMAX globally as the next big chapter in YRF’s Spy Universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji

War 2 marks 50-day countdown with new posters, featuring lead cast- Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani

Kiara Adavni, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, War 2 posters. pics/Instagram

YRF’s blockbuster Spy Universe’s most anticipated action spectacle of the year, War 2, will play exclusively in IMAX across major international markets—North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australasia, Africa, and Southeast Asia—alongside its domestic release in India.

Yash Raj Films (YRF), India’s premier film studio and home to the country's biggest cinematic franchises, proudly announced the exclusive global IMAX release of its next major tentpole, War 2. The high-octane spy thriller will debut in IMAX theatres across the aforementioned international markets, as well as in India, on August 14—delivering a next-level immersive experience for fans around the world.


War 2 marks the latest explosive chapter in the YRF Spy Universe — India’s biggest and most successful film franchise — following global hits like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War. The 2023 blockbuster Pathaan is already one of the top-grossing IMAX releases in Indian box office history, underscoring the franchise’s massive worldwide appeal.


The posters have reignited excitement among fans, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling sequel in YRF’s blockbuster Spy Universe.

Makers of the film on War 2

“At Yash Raj Films, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema on the global stage,” said Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, Yash Raj Films. He adds, “War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we’re thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible to the audience. War 2 pits two of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the most epic face off that can truly be called a spectacle in every sense of the way and IMAX will deliver this thrill in spades to the audience globally.”

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films to bring the year’s biggest Indian film, ‘War 2,’ to IMAX locations across the world, solidifying the global appeal of this stellar franchise and masterclass in action filmmaking,” said Christopher Tillman, VP of International Development and Distribution at IMAX. “Director Ayan Mukerji is crafting an adrenaline-fueled theatrical spectacle and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will deliver electrifying performances in ‘War 2,’ creating unforgettable action cinema tailored for the immersive experience only IMAX can provide.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features jaw-dropping action sequences and cutting-edge visuals. War 2 was filmed with IMAX presentation in mind, using the format’s ultra-large screen and signature sound for maximum impact.

A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally, offering a glimpse at what fans can expect. The full experience of the film arrives on August 14, 2025— exclusively in IMAX.

