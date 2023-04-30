Breaking News
Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line
Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!
Mumbai: Elderly widow loses Rs 85.6 lakh in two-year-long con job
Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Was planning for a child but Salman Khan on parenthood marriage

'Was planning for a child but...': Salman Khan on parenthood, marriage

Updated on: 30 April,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recently, when the Bhaijaan was asked about his marriage plans at India TV's show 'Aap ki Adalat', he said, 'That was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do, how to do it'

'Was planning for a child but...': Salman Khan on parenthood, marriage

Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Was planning for a child but...': Salman Khan on parenthood, marriage
x
00:00

Actor Salman Khan's love for kids is known to all. He often spends time with his nieces and nephews. Surprisingly, the 'Dabangg' star once thought about having a child of his own.


Recently, when the Bhaijaan was asked about his marriage plans at India TV's show 'Aap ki Adalat', he said, "That was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do, how to do it."



And we all know how much Salman loves kids and bonds with them very well.


And we have seen how he is fond of his nephew Ahil Sharma and often spends time with him.

When asked about the day Salman questioned Karan Johar about marriage but he is now a father of two, to which Salman responded, "That's what I was trying to do. But, that law may have changed, so let's see. I am very fond of children. We have the whole district, the whole village. But my kid's mother will be my wife."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which performed well at the box office despite getting negative reviews from the critics.

Also Read: 'Now so many guns around me': Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

Salman Khan dabangg bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK