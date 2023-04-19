Season 2 of 'Rana Naidu', the globally popular and most-watched web series in India starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is on the way

Rana Naidu poster

Listen to this article Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Rana Naidu’ is set to be renewed for season 2 x 00:00

Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati's most watched action thriller series, ‘Rana Naidu', is set to lock horns again. Netflix has renewed ‘Rana Naidu’, for a second season. The first season of the series raced to the top of the most-watched series in India. ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 1 brought together a versatile and charismatic ensemble cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.

The series that showcases Rana (Rana Daggubati) and Naga (Venkatesh Daggubati), their feuds, follies, and dysfunctional family dynamics, will come back to set screens everywhere on fire again, captivating audiences with dark twists and high-octane turns.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee took to Instagram and posted a video of ‘Rana Naidu’ captioning it, "Thank you for the overwhelming response. Hold tight, while we get ready to sort more of your problems (heart emoji) (fire emoji). #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon!"

Fans got surprised and started commenting on the post; one user wrote "this is gonna be even more interesting surely looking forward to seeing the season 2". Another user wrote "Yayayyayayyayaa". and another wrote "sir, best of luck for your Rana Naidu season 2 ke liye".

Rana Naidu is the Hindi adaptation of the 2013 crime drama series ‘Ray Donovan’.

On the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, "Netflix India’s series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023".

He further added, "The high-adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast, headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high-stakes family drama and the riveting father-son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns, and pulsating action."

Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global said "Rana Naidu's blockbuster success is a testament to the power of strong characters and authentic, fast-paced storytelling. The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive, and we're thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story. The success of season one will encourage us to amp up the energy, drama, and thrills for the second one, and we can't wait to share the next chapter with Netflix members everywhere."

‘Rana Naidu’ season 1 has been a smash hit globally and in India, with Indian and international audiences hooked to the characters, their conflicts, and the chaos that ensues when strong personalities from the seedy underbelly of power and celebrity clash with each other.