Watch: Akshay Kumar wishing his 'Chote,' Tiger Shoff in a unique style with a BTS video from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

In a humorous video posted on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wishes Tiger Shroff a happy birthday by sharing a funny BTS from the sets of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

As actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older today, his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video to wish him on his special day. Akshay took to Instagram and treated fans with a sneak peek into the fun on the sets of 'BMCM'.

The video showed Tiger with a gun in his hand attempting to kick open a door, showcasing his action skills but struggling to do it. Then, Akshay intervened and effortlessly opened the door with his hand and teased, "Kya kar raha hai chote?"

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever @tigerjackieshroff."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Movie is gonna be very entertaining. Can't wait man." Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

