WATCH: Alia Bhatt cradles baby Raha as she jets off with Ranbir Kapoor for New Year's getaway!

Pic Courtesy/ Viral Bhayani's Instagram video

The New Year is around the corner, and Bollywood celebs are on their way to their favourite holiday destination to ring in the new year. One such celeb couple who's jetting off is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. All eyes are on this couple ever since they revealed their baby, Raha's face, as a special Christmas gift to the world.

On December 26, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha as they jetted off for a family vacation. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a graphic sweatshirt and joggers, while Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white shirt. The video also caught Alia Bhatt cradling Raha, who appeared to be asleep in her mother's arms.

On December 25, the entire tinsel town took a back seat and chose to be at ease as the day was owned by Raha, the adorable princess of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who became parents a year ago, decided to bring their daughter in front of the cameras and make her paparazzi debut, as the paparazzi called it. The princess was actually there to attend the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, and the couple, who have been extremely protective of their daughter and avoided showing her face in public, have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

As soon as the photos of their little bundle of joy went viral, people started showering them with love. Some said that she looks like Alia, while others called her a copy of her great-grandfather. Some said that she resembles Bebo, and others compared her eyes to her badi bua Karisma.

One netizen commented, "Looks like baby karishma". "She looks like her grandfather," another comment reads. The third user said, "She has a face of grandpa rishi kapoor. God bless her". While fourth one said, "She looks like Ranbir and his family side also little grumps like her grand dad". One fan commented, "Ranbir ke dada (Raj Kapoor ji)par gayi hai same eyes". Another person also wrote, "Lookalike of Rishi Kapoor".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their child in November last year.

While talking about how the family has been very protective about Raha Alia explained that they are not deliberately hiding Raha, they have not yet decided how they want to bring the toddler into the spotlight. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," Alia said at the HT Leadership Summit in Delhi.