Watch: Arbaaz Khan goes down on one knee to propose to Sshura Khan in front of family

In Pic: Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan Khan (Pic/Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan made headlines for their marriage, garnering a lot of attention from their fans. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 24th at Arpita Khan’s house, with close friends and family members in attendance.



But did you know? Like any other guy, Arbaaz Khan went down on his knees to propose to his lady love for marriage. Sshura took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the love of his life proposing to him. In the video, Arbaaz can be seen getting down on one knee with a beautiful ring, asking Sshura to hold her hand for the rest of their lives. The actor also bought a huge beautiful bouquet for his now-wife.

In the video, family members were also present to witness the beautiful moment. Ayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, and even Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan, were also there.

While sharing teh clip Sshura wrote, “From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah”. As soon as Sshura uploaded the video, Arbaaz commented on it and wrote, “On my knees feeling so so HIGH”

The two were clicked yesterday as they jetted off from the city. The two have planned to spend their first New Year as husband and wife outside the city, and it is not a bad honeymoon idea, we feel. A romantic getaway on New Year's is what seems like a perfect plan. At the time of their spotting, Arbaaz was seen wearing a comfy black T-shirt paired with blue jeans and stylish sneakers, while his ladylove Sshura was seen wearing a stunning grey outfit. The makeup artist added a smart hat to finish her airport look.

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan. For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandh gala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. After the Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding, the couple had a small party and inside videos are doing the rounds on social media. On the terrace of Arpita's house, live music was arranged and singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen performing. In one of the videos, Arbaaz was seen taking over the mic and singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the film Dabangg. His son Arhaan Khan also joined him and soon turned into a duet. Bride Sshura Khan was seen cheering for the father-son duo.