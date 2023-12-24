WATCH: Arbaaz Khan pulls Bobby Deol's pose from 'Animal' for paps teasing him about wedding rumors with Sshura Khan

Rumours are swirling that Arbaaz Khan is set to tie the knot with Sshura Khan after parting ways with Giorgia Andriani. While on the red carpet, the paparazzi, true to their quirky nature, teased Arbaaz Khan about his rumored wedding

Rumours are swirling that Arbaaz Khan is set to tie the knot with Sshura Khan after parting ways with Giorgia Andriani. Several news outlets have reported that Arbaaz Khan is deeply in love with Sshura.

Arbaaz Khan pulls Bobby Deol's pose from 'Animal' for paps teasing him about wedding rumors with Sshura Khan

On December 23, Arbaaz Khan attended an event in the city. With reports of the impending wedding, all eyes have been on Arbaaz Khan and his upcoming union with Raveena Tandon's makeup artist, Sshura Khan. While on the red carpet, the paparazzi, true to their quirky nature, teased Arbaaz Khan about his rumored wedding. Upon questioning, Arbaaz replicated the Bobby Deol 'shush' move from 'Animal' and blushed.

About the rumours

According to a report in India Today, actor Arbaaz Khan, following his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani, is prepared to wed makeup artist Shura Khan. The two met on the set of the film 'Patna Shukla.' Reports suggest that the wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and friends in attendance.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The couple announced their separation in March 2016 and officially divorced on May 11, 2017, after being married in 1998 for 19 years.

Following his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz dated Giorgia for a couple of years. Only a few weeks ago, the model-actor confirmed their split. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Giorgia mentioned that she knew their relationship with Arbaaz wouldn't last forever. She referred to him as her 'best friend,' stating, "I will always have feelings for him. His previous relationship with Malaika didn't really affect my relationship with him. Being referred to as someone’s girlfriend, I find it demeaning. We both knew it wouldn’t last because we were very different."

Meanwhile, Malaika had also spoken about her separation from Arbaaz on her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people," she said.