Have you heard? Wedding on the cards for Arbaaz Khan

Rumours are rife that Arbaaz Khan is planning to get married later this month. The bride-to-be is named Sshura Khan, a make-up artiste whom the actor met during the making of his production venture, Patna Shukla. It is being said that in the beginning, Arbaaz and Sshura used to only exchange pleasantries, and when they got talking, their conversations were limited only to work. Gradually, they got friendly and developed a liking for each other. Reportedly, they have chosen December 24 as their D-day. Apparently, the wedding will be a quiet and intimate affair with only their family and closest friends in attendance. Not much is known about Sshura, who has a verified social media handle, but has chosen to keep it private. After his divorce from Malaika Arora, with whom he has a son, Arbaaz was dating model Giorgia Andriani, but they parted ways a few months ago.

Shaan’s song cut out of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki released yesterday, without the romantic song, Durr kahi durr that is rendered by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. The singer shared on social media that it was director Rajkumar Hirani’s call to drop the track ‘after a lot of contemplation.’ Asserting that the filmmaker was transparent and conveyed the decision to him, Shaan added, “I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the film is top priority. Hopefully, you will get to hear the song in his future project.” Some of his heartbroken fans wrote to him, saying they hope to hear Durr kahi durr some day in the future. Some even wondered, “Can you ask them to release it as a deleted song later? Please!”

Back on the negotiation table

News is that anticipating a severe backlash from south Indian film industry, PVR-INOX resumed negotiations for the screening of the Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Sources claim that the multiplex chain is reconsidering its decision of allocating 100 per cent showcasing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at its single-screen properties across India. Which is not surprising as their move favouring Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture resulted in a lot of outrage on social media, more so as they are a public listed company. They are reportedly working on dividing the screens and shows to give a fair deal to the Prashanth Neel’s directorial venture. It is being said that the plan will be shared with both, Dunki and Salaar’s distribution partners for a level-playing field. Only after both the parties mutually agree to the terms, will the bookings for both movies be opened from today. Things were not finalised at the time of going to press.

Nanny diaries

Ram Charan and wife Upasana recently visited the Mahalaxmi temple to seek blessings for their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, who completed six months. They were accompanied by their baby’s nanny. Interestingly, the nanny that Ram and Upasana have got for their daughter was, till some time ago, taking care of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Just married

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre tied the knot yesterday in her hometown, Vadodara, in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Their love story began on the set of the television show, Ghar Ek Mandir. Over the last few days, the couple has been sharing glimpses from their ceremonies. After the pheras, they posted pictures on social media, saying, “Taken forever. 21/12/23 Love at first take (sic).” Our congratulations to the newlyweds.

Missing Shruti’s dance

SS Rajamouli has one issue about Salaar. “The two songs I watch on my phone or TV are Shruti Haasan’s party song from Race Gurram and Charusheela from Srimanthudu. I just love her dancing. You disappointed me [laughs]. Jokes apart, people will be expecting something as the two [Prabhas and Shruti] are in the film,” he reportedly told director Prashanth Neel. Sharing that they initially thought of having a mass number or a duet, the Salaar director replied, “We got sucked into the drama so much that we never used Shruti for glamour. She plays a strong role in the narrative.”