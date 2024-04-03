article Watch: Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her ’Mini me’ Devi
Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her Mini me Devi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Watch: Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her 'Mini me' Devi

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bipasha dropped the video on her Instagram Story where Devi can be seen cleaning the floors with her tiny hands

Watch: Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her 'Mini me' Devi

Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Watch: Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her 'Mini me' Devi
x
00:00

Actor Bipasha Basu, on Tuesday dropped an adorable video of her daughter Devi. Bipasha dropped the video on her Instagram Story where Devi can be seen cleaning the floors with her tiny hands.


Calling her daughter 'Mini me', she wrote, "Cleanliness is next to godliness, Mini me." Bipasha often shares lovely moments of her daughter with her fans on social media.


Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.


Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'and Alone', among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bipasha basu bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK