Watch Deepika Padukone challenges Ranveer Singh in new video

Updated on: 25 August,2022 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Wednesday, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram

Deepika Padukone. Pic/Instagram


Although Deepika archived most of her fun Instagram posts and videos in 2020, she has her Instagram game going on pretty strong! On Wednesday, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram. In a video shared by Deepika, she is seen taking up a fun socks challenge. In the caption of the video, she challenged Ranveer Singh to beat her in it!



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)


On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'The Intern,' along with Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project -K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The couple recently posted pictures of their 'Greh Pravesh' in their luxurious property in Alibaug. In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm 'Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP' bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Mumbai's posh area nearby SRK's residence Mannat.

ranveer singh Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan john abraham deepika padukone bollywood news Entertainment News

