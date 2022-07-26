Have you heard? Deepika Padukone’s new fierce avatar

Stating that her presence in the movie makes it all the more exciting, director Siddharth Anand is thrilled to share her first look

After commemorating 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan by showcasing his first look in 'Pathaan', the film’s makers have unveiled a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s avatar in the Republic Day 2023 offering. Stating that her presence in the movie makes it all the more exciting, director Siddharth Anand is thrilled to share her first look. “Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind,” he promises. While this is her fourth film opposite SRK, their leaked pictures from Mallorcar in Spain, where they shot an extensive chunk of 'Pathaan', have garnered abundant attention. Having directed the actor in her second Bollywood release, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' (2008), Siddharth adds, “I have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. Her first look in 'Pathaan' hints at her magnetic aura that people will be witness to.” Eagerly waiting to unveil more of her character later, he sums up saying, “There is no bigger star than Deepika in India today.”

Cameo crisis

It is now learnt that Katrina Kaif is not too pleased with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s next, Govinda Naam Mera. Well, the reason is not a mystery considering their history. For the uninitiated, Katrina and Ranbir had broken up on bad terms over six years ago. So, while Kat is upset, doting hubby Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and assure her that he will leave nothing to chance to ensure a perfect present and future.

FK, Mumtaz share credit

mid-day recently reported that Fardeen Khan has joined Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, 'Heeramandi' (FK goes the OTT way, July 24). The actor is paired with Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays one of the leading ladies in the period drama. Interestingly, the show also sees Fardeen share credit with his mother-in-law Mumtaz. While the yesteryear screen icon is said to make a comeback, it is not yet known if the two actors have any scenes together in the show.

Courting controversy

After making headlines with his nude photoshoot, Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy. Reportedly an NGO, Shyam Mangaram Foundation has filed a complaint against him with Chembur police station, stating, “Last week, we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it.” The cops have filed a complaint under Section 67A of the IT Act along with Sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for insulting women’s modesty. However, no FIR has been filed yet.

Disha reveals her first celeb crush

During the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns', Disha Patani revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was her first celebrity crush. Recalling her fangirling days during school, she said, “I almost got into accidents because of his poster.” Disha explained how she would be lost staring at his brand endorsement poster while riding her scooter. “I used to bump into so many things while doing that,” she added.

The shows must go on

Now that the buzz about Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the IPL, has settled, we have some dope on her new project. Even as 'Aarya' director and show-creator Ram Madhvani scripts the third season of the web series, she has reportedly finalised her next show. It’s a six-episode thriller drama for an OTT platform. Sushmita plays the strong-willed protagonist who challenges the ideologies of the Indian patriarchal society. Not one to rest on her laurels, she is currently prepping for the yet-untitled show that rolls this September. After wrapping it up by December, she is slated to begin Aarya 3 in

early 2023.

Prepping for parenthood

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha are in the family way. Sources claim that Sasha, an integrative nutrition health coach is four months pregnant and said to be due this December. Harman, who didn’t have a great run as an actor starting with 'Love Story 2050' (2008), achieved success as a producer with animation films like 'Chaar Sahibzaade' and the web series, 'Bhaukaal'. Sasha and he got engaged in Chandigarh in December 2020, before tying the knot in Kolkata last March. The actor-producer has 'Captain India' with Kartik Aaryan and the remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' with Sanya Malhotra lined up.

Wanted brawn, not brain

Aamir Khan was recently joined by Naga Chaitanya aka Chay, and Chiranjeevi for a promotional event of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Chay plays a pivotal part in the 'Forrest Gump' remake, while the megastar is presenting its Telugu version. Sharing that he is open to cameos in south films, he recalled asking Chiranjeevi why he chose Salman Khan for a cameo in 'Godfather' and not him. Aamir revealed that Chiranjeevi told him, “The role was not about heart and brain, it was about physicality. So we opted for Salman.” And to think that many believe Salman is all heart.