Have you heard? Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone on the wish list

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan are looking to cast an A-List heroine opposite Kartik in their new film

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Thanks to the unexpected success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has become the flavour of the season. Given that other ‘more saleable’ actors haven’t been able to deliver with their releases, filmmakers are upscaling their projects with the Dhamaka actor. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan are looking to cast an A-List heroine opposite Kartik in their new film. The buzz around town is that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are on their wish list. Interestingly, sources say that Kat is more likely to bag the part. While she shares a good equation with Sajid, Kabir and wife Mini Mathur are her close friends. They were not only invited to her wedding with Vicky Kaushal last December, but they also joined the couple for Katrina’s birthday celebrations in the Maldives last weekend. Not to forget, she has worked in Kabir and Sajid’s earlier collaboration, Phantom (2015) as well.

Elli turns lenswoman

Elli AvrRam has now turned photographer. She has created a new social media profile to showcase her clicks. Elli, who has “always loved photography,” says, “It is another creative side of me that I really love to express and share with everyone.” The actor, who has films like Goodbye and Ganapath and Naane Varuven lined up, has interesting captions to go with each picture.

A Mexican b’day for PCJ

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico. Besides husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and their friends, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra flew there to join the revelry. Sharing the photo dumps online, Parineeti wrote, “It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy b’day to the world’s desi girl, but my Mimi didi. I love you.”

Buddy banter

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been buddies for many years. Such is their jigri dosti that they pull each other’s leg often. Arjun recently responded to his friend’s allegations that he has cancelled John Abraham’s ticket so he could promote his upcoming release, Ek Villain Returns, with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. At a promotional event over the weekend, Arjun said, “I want to say that Varun Dhawan needs to stop spreading malicious rumours about me and instead of promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo, he can promote Ek Villain Returns for a change.” In response, the Dishoom actor posted his buddy’s video online. He wrote, “A villainous accusation by @arjunkapoor but it’s true. Glad to see you guys reunited and to catch this duo in the theatres. (sic)”

An IT honour for Akki

Akshay Kumar, who is currently filming Capsule Gill in the UK, got a surprise from the Indian Income Tax department. No, it wasn’t a raid; instead, they honoured him with the Samman Patra. On the occasion of Income Tax Day, which is celebrated annually on July 24, the IT department presents the Samman Patra to the highest tax-payers of India. Not surprising that Akki got it as he does multiple films and several endorsements every year. Since Akshay is out of the country, his team received it on his behalf.

Not John, Saif was first choice

Talk in tinsel town is that John Abraham wasn’t the first choice for director Shivam Nair’s new thriller. Apparently, the director was initially keen on casting Saif Ali Khan for the film based on a true event. The movie, scripted by Ritesh Shah, revolves around how an Indian diplomat in Pakistan helps an Indian woman return home after being conned into marriage by a Pakistani national she meets in Malaysia. For reasons best known to Shivam, the Attack actor was roped in instead. John will essay the role of the Indian diplomat who pulled all stops to help the woman reunite with her family. The protagonist and other key characters have yet to be cast.

All set to tease

mid-day had reported that Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in for director Shashank Khaitan’s next (Rashmika to team up with Tiger, July 9). Producer Karan Johar will make an announcement of the film, titled Screw Dheela, on Monday morning. Yesterday, KJo tweeted that he will make an announcement today morning. We hear Tiger and Rashmika shot a couple of scenes about two weeks ago. Since then, the team has been working round the clock to create an impact-making teaser. Those who have seen the teaser can’t stop raving about it, and are all praise for the novelty Tiger and Rashmika bring to the screen with their fresh pairing.