Have you heard? Salman Khan’s new dilemma

Rumours are rife that the actor could begin working on the No Entry sequel early next year, recent developments indicate that he will have a choice, with Dabangg 4 being his other option

Salman Khan

Even as Salman Khan is working on his December 30 offering, tentatively titled Bhaijaan, he has another dilemma to resolve. Which will be his next film after Farhad Samji’s directorial venture? Rumours are rife that the actor could begin working on the No Entry sequel early next year, recent developments indicate that he will have a choice, with Dabangg 4 being his other option. Sources claim that Salman wants to have two releases in 2023. His first will be Tiger 3, with which he reclaims his Eid slot. Currently, supercop Chulbul Pandey’s fourth outing is being scripted by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The writer-director will narrate the screenplay to Salman as soon as he is ready. Insiders tell us that only after hearing the narration will the actor take a call on which move. Of course, Salman will also need a suitable holiday window to ensure the film opens to big box office numbers.

Honeymoon travels for Ranbir-Alia

Courtesy their prior commitments, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt resumed work immediately after their wedding ceremony earlier this April. The couple, who couldn’t go on a honeymoon due to their busy schedules, is expected to head out for one soon. Reportedly, Ranbir, who is gearing up for Shamshera’s release tomorrow, is taking a week-long break. Alia recently returned from the UK, where she had gone to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot. Buzz is that before RK gets busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, he and Alia are planning to fly out of the country for a quick getaway.

Gearing up for action now

Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan and Samantha did a few reading sessions with director-duo Raj-DK for the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ Citadel. This is Varun’s first collaboration with the duo, while Samantha has previously worked with them on The Family Man 2. Filming is scheduled to start by early October. The two actors will begin their prep for the web series next month-end, with extensive martial arts training. They have already begun working out for a toned physique essential for the martial arts classes. With high-octane thrills in the show, we hear that Raj-DK are looking to get an international action choreographer on board. After kickstarting the desi Citadel in Mumbai, the team will fly out to shoot in multiple locations across Europe.

Tanushree seeks help

Tanushree Dutta triggered a social media storm with her post, in which she revealed she is being harassed and targeted badly. The actor, who had an accident on her way to Ujjain in May, attributed it to her vehicle’s brakes being tampered. Back in Mumbai after about two months, Tanushree stated, “I’m not going to commit suicide for sure. Yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log! Nor am I leaving and going anywhere. I’m here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before.” Claiming that the #MeToo culprits and the NGO she exposed are behind this, she added, “I think my discussing some topics on my Instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumours must be true if someone like me, who is not even connected to stuff, is being targeted like this.” She ended her post saying, “No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists and single women.”

Sikandar turns lecturer

Sikandar Kher delivered a guest lecture at father Anupam Kher’s acting academy recently. The Sooryavanshi actor shared his experience on what held him in good stead in the industry over the years. Pleased with the interaction with aspiring actors, Sikandar said, “Getting the opportunity to enlighten young minds with the little wisdom that I have in the field of acting is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a part of this industry.”

Breaking the mould

Jayeshbhai Jordaar may not have fared as well in cinemas as expected, but Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, is pleased the film is getting its due on OTT. Recalling that everyone tried advising her against playing a pregnant woman on screen, the actor says, “What mattered was that the role allowed me to express myself as an artiste. I look up to actresses who have broken the mould by choosing daring films and roles and I want to be one of them.” Encouraged by the response garnered by her portrayal of a woman fighting patriarchy, Shalini feels, “The film gave me the opportunity to tell everyone that I’m here for the long run and that I’m only interested in doing exciting roles that challenge me thoroughly.” She asserts that she wants her character Mudra Patel of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to be her calling card to the industry, audiences and media. She sums up by saying, “The attention I’m getting for my Bollywood debut is reason enough for me to smile and choose more such diverse roles in future.”

Comedy ho jaaye!

Vicky Kaushal, whose rom-com Govinda Naam Mera is being readied for release, is keen to venture into the comedy space again. He happened to meet Anees Bazmee recently and naturally, the two got talking on their next projects. Reportedly, the actor expressed his desire to team up with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 maker. Sources tell us that Vicky was all praise for Anees for having his finger on the pulse of the audience, especially with comedies. He didn’t shy away from stating how he would love to work with the director on a laugh riot. The filmmaker apparently promised that he will think of a suitable subject for Vicky after he completes the No Entry sequel, which he is working on next.