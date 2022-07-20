Have you heard? The next biggie!

Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly roping in Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, for the roles of Ram and Raavan respectively in his magnum opus

Given that the Ramayana is one of India’s oldest epics, it’s not surprising that filmmakers continue to be inspired by it. Currently, at least two films based on sage Valmiki’s creation are being readied for release next January — Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari is also working on his adaptation of the epic. The Dangal director is reportedly roping in Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, for the roles of Ram and Raavan respectively in his magnum opus. While RK recently said that he is in talks with the filmmaker, casting for the role of Sita is in process. Rumours are rife that the two actors, who are committed to the project in principle, will allot dates after wrapping up their current commitments. Hrithik is slated to start Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in September, while Ranbir is already working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Currently, in the midst of wrapping up Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Nitesh is planning to start filming his epic adaptation only by mid-2023.

New Year beginnings

Rumours have been rife about director Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak, which marks the big-screen debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, being shelved. However, Dharma Productions that is backing the film, maintains otherwise. Karan Johar’s production house has issued a statement saying the film is very much on track. The three newbies are currently prepping for the movie with reading sessions and workshops. The makers assert that Bedhadak will go on floors early next year. Incidentally, this is not the first time that Shashank’s film with the three actors is making news. Previously, Dono Mile Iss Tarah with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh had been put on hold, after the budget was deemed infeasible for a project led by newcomers. Looks like a clear picture will emerge early next year now.

A love story for Sasha next

Back from his European vacation with family, Shahid Kapoor has reportedly signed his next film. Interestingly, the new project marks his maiden association with Dinesh Vijan, who is making his biggest romantic film till date. While the director’s name is being closely guarded, we hear Sasha will begin shooting later this year. Pre-production for the movie has already begun and a team will soon go on reccee to Europe. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Shahid has Raj-DK’s web series Farzi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s crime thriller being readied for release this year.

Farewell to social media?

Yesterday, Adnan Sami sent the internet into a tizzy with a cryptic post that read, “Alvida”. He also deleted all his posts, indicating that he is going off social media. Hope it’s not a publicity stunt, like Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘social media break’ before starting the promotions for Nikamma. It’s another thing that the film sank without a trace.

Mani hospitalised

Mani Ratnam has tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker, who is gearing up to release Ponniyin Selvan-I (PS-I) on September 30, is undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital. He is reportedly stable. Earlier this month, Mani had a grand teaser launch of his upcoming offering starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi, in lead roles. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan, the film traces the struggle and the rise of the Chola Dynasty under the reign of Raja Raja Chola I.

Table for two

B-Town is abuzz with talk of Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu’s close friendship. The two bonded while shooting their yet-untitled film in sub-zero temperatures in the north earlier this year. Their Punjabi roots and love for food served as the common ground for the two to hit it off instantly. In recent times, the two have been spotted going for lunches and dinners together on a few occasions. Neither Pari nor Hardy have said anything about this newfound dosti.

Another film in her kitty

Shehnaaz Gill, who makes her big-screen debut with Salman Khan’s tentatively titled Bhaijaan, has bagged her second film. It’s a woman-centric subject produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Karan Boolani. Starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, it offers a contemporary take on relationships.

Vineet weighs his options

Vineet Kumar Singh had to gain and subsequently lose weight for his upcoming web series, Rangraaz 3: Darr Ki Raajneeti, in which he plays Haroon Shah Ali Baig, who rises to become a powerful politician. The actor trained hard and gained 10 kilos to become the political heavyweight. He says, “It was strenuous putting on 10 kilos, but it was the need of the character and important to look the part. I was put on a strict diet, and underwent rigorous training, but it has been a great journey.” Later, he had to shed the extra kilos to play the younger version of his character. “It is a dark and complex character, and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it.”