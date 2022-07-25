Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; file FIR with Mumbai Police

Vicky Kaushal had visited the Santacruz Police station and complained about the threats being issued to him and his wife," said a police official.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has filed an FIR with the Santacruz Police after he and his wife Katrina Kaif received death threats on a social media platform, the police said. According to his complaint the accused in the matter had also been stalking Katrina Kaif, the police said.

DCP zone IX, Manjunath Singe confirmed to mid-day.com that an FIR was registered in the matter.

The threat to the star couple comes weeks after actor Salman Khan received a death threat. A letter which was received by his father Salim Khan had also mentioned the fate of Sidhu Moose Wala and the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bandra Police had registered an FIR in the matter on Salim Khan's complaint.

A police official said, "Vicky Kaushal had visited the Santacruz Police station and complained about the threats being issued to him and his wife."

He added, "In his complaint, the actor said that one person had been threatening and also posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening his wife. On his complaint an FIR under sections 506 (2), 354 (D) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act has been filed and investigations have been launched."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. Katrina Kaif have acted in hit movies including, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Zero. Vicky Kaushal in known for his roles in films like Masaan, Sanju, Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike.