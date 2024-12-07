It was the union of two of the biggest stars in Bengaluru as Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in 'Singham Again', performed on the stage with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his concert in Bengaluru

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance in Bengaluru post giving birth to her daughter, Dua. The actress was seen vibing at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in her hometown. When Diljit got to know of Deepika's presence at the concert, he invited her up on the stage and the two entertained the audience with their conversation. In one of the videos, Deepika is also seen making Diljit say a line in Kannada.

Deepika was seen dressed in an oversized white sweatshirt and denim pants, keeping it cool and casual for the concert. After the concert, Diljit shared a video where he can be seen praising Deepika's beauty and skincare brand before inviting her on stage. We can see the visuals of Deepika's reaction to Diljit's kind words for her as he introduces and welcomes her on stage.

On stage, the duo sing and dance together. Diljit showers praise on Deepika for making her own space in Bollywood despite being an outsider.

More videos of Deepika Padukone on stage with Diljit Dosanjh at his Bangalore concert #DeepikaPadukone #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/FbeQbRV4gQ — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) December 6, 2024

Later, Deepika is seen teaching Diljit to speak a line in Kannada. Check out:

Diljit Dosanjh acknowledges Deepika Padukone’s work and thanks her for coming to his concert in Bangalore ♥️#DeepikaPadukone #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/9FJ2449SpP — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) December 6, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Last year, the actress delivered two blockbusters with SRK in the form of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', she had a cameo appearance in the latter. Both films were highly instrumental in resurrecting Bollywood at the box office after a lull induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to 'Singham Again', the actress went pan-India, and was seen along with the titans of Indian cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

As for Diljit, the superstar has seen a meteoric rise in the last couple of years with the box-office success of his films in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. The singer-actor also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023 making him the first Indian performer to achieve the feat. He was followed by fellow Punjabi artiste A. P. Dhillon at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2024.

He also collaborated with singer-songwriter Sia on the track 'Hass Hass' and performed with English musician Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, earlier this year.

Diljit's concerts in India have been a massive rage, making him one of the richest Indian musicians.