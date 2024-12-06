It took a Diljit Dosanjh concert for Deepika Padukone to make her first public appearance after delivering her baby girl, Dua. Several videos of Deepika Padukone dancing have made their way to the internet

In Pic: Deepika Padukone & Diljit Dosanjh. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Dil-luminati concert tour, and his recent concert in Bengaluru had a special guest in attendance. The guest was none other than the new mom Deepika Padukone. Yes, it took a Diljit Dosanjh concert for Deepika Padukone to make her first public appearance after delivering her baby girl, Dua. In a fan-shot video, the actor could be seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, Hass Hass, on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Deepika Padukone attends Diljit’s Bengaluru concert

Several videos of Deepika Padukone dancing have made their way to the internet. Diljit’s team also posted a video on their Instagram account, writing, “@diljitdosanjh X @deepikapadukone #Bangalore.” In the video, Deepika can be seen dancing with both her hands up in the air. The actress wore a comfy outfit—she was slaying in a white top and jeans. She can be seen doing Bhangra as Diljit performs on stage. In the video, Diljit was dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit as backup dancers performed Bhangra.

Fans react to Deepika’s video

As soon as the video went viral, fans started reacting to the clip. One wrote, “NO WAYYY DEEPIKA CAME!!!” “I want Deepu & Dillu collab RN,” another fan wrote. A third fan commented, “OMG OMG OMG WOWWWWWWW.” “What a collaboration,” another wrote. Deepika was smiling ear to ear as she grooved to the beats of Diljit’s songs.

More about Deepika Padukone’s personal & professional front

On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, the actress has been busy with her motherhood journey. She has been sharing cute reels and videos on her Instagram stories to keep her fans hooked. She has been staying away from the camera for a while to fulfill her duties as a mother.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently featured in Rohit Shetty’s action entertainer Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Jackie Shroff. The actress has an interesting lineup of projects, with Kalki 2 being one of the most anticipated.

About Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.