Ever since its release, Crew has been taking over the hearts of the masses. The movie continues a solid run despite a busy week at the movies. While the audience is still drenched in the fervour of the film, Diljit Dosanjh left everyone rocking during a concert in Mumbai with a huge shout-out to Kareena Kapoor Khan by singing the 'Naina' song from the film.

What happened at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert

Diljit Dosanjh, who rocked Mumbai with his concert gave a shoutout to his 'Crew' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and compared her to Beyonce and Rihanna. As he took over the concert with his singing, Kareena couldn't resist showering love to Diljit as she received an overwhelming shout-out from her co-star. She took to her social media and shared a clip from the concert and wrote, "Fan Girl foreva🌈🤩"

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh conducted his Mumbai concert on Saturday (April 13) at the MMRDA R2 Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex. The event was attended by a slew of celebs, who grooved to Diljit's fiery performance. Among those in attendance were Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Avneet Kaur to name a few.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert:

About Diljit Dosanjh recently

Previously, Diljit shared the stage with British singer Ed Sheeran during his concert in the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is currently basking in the success of his film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is available on the OTT platform Netflix and also features Parineeti Chopra.

Diljit was previously seen in the film ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

His upcoming project is 'Jatt and Juliet 3' with Neeru Bajwa. The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.