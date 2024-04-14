Diljit Dosanjh is also said to have a son, who lives with his mother in the US. Now, the latest developments suggest that he is a divorcee, currently dating someone else.

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh divorced his first wife 5 years ago, has someone new in his life now: Report x 00:00

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is garnering rave reviews for his latest release ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is now being panned for his personal life- a hidden marriage, divorce, and a mystery woman. A few days back, it was reported that Diljit tied the knot to an Indian-American woman named Sandeep Kaur and kept it under wraps. He is also said to have a son, who lives with his mother in the US. Now, the latest developments suggest that Diljit is a divorcee, currently dating someone else.

As per Times Now, Diljit and Sandeep are not together anymore. That being said, the duo is not even on good terms. Their marriage ran into trouble in 2017 and tried their best to save it but simply couldn’t. The report further mentions that they pulled the plug on their relationship before it turned toxic and ugly. As of now, Diljit has someone new in his life, and the actor continues to keep it secret just like his first marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is being lauded for his role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' film, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti is seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

To step into the world of Chamkila, Diljit just followed Ali’s lead. “I followed Imtiaz Ali. When he is making a biopic, he is very sure of what is being made. I followed his guidelines. I did whatever he wanted me to do,” Diljit told IANS.

The 40-year-old star then went on to share that Ali would send him emails about how his character would think in a particular situation. “I feel he thinks about this every day, whatever would cross his mind, he would send me an email on it because I have a very raw way. So, maybe he took this way for me or he must be thinking about the character.”

It was not for the story or the dialogues, he stressed. “What he was sending across was different from the story and the dialogues. It was a characterisation about what Chamkila is thinking or would be running in his mind.”

He has kept the mails safe and even shared that he has exclusive pictures of the late singer. “I still have those mails with me and I have some pictures of Chamkila sent by him that are not out anywhere. It helped me a lot,” he added.

The film is available for streaming on Netflix. It premiered on April 12.

(With inputs from Agencies)