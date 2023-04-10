Breaking News
Watch exclusive video! Sukhbir: Even Lata Mangeshkar songs have auto-tune now

Updated on: 10 April,2023 08:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The singer got into conversation with mid-day.com

Sukhbir on Instagram


Singer Sukhbir whose 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been topping the music charts recently got into conversation with mid-day.com.


Speaking about auto-tune, that is frequently used in the music industry today the singer said, "It depends on how you use technology. Auto-tune alters the sur and puts it into place so it sounds appealing to the ear. Everybody uses auto-tune even Lata Mangeshkar songs, since the time it started, it just gently nudges it into pitch so it sounds better. Unless you whack it to hundred percent, it sounds digital and electronic, which is when people say auto-tune is used a lot. Even I use auto-tune when we record harmonies, just to put them into place. It is one of the editing features we use but it can be abused as well."




Opening up about why he had been missing from the Hindi music scene, the singer added, "A couple of years ago I released a song 'Nachdi' which was a remake of my own song. I invested everything and financed and marketed it myself. The song didn't work though I went to Kapil Sharma's show and sang it there. I used all my connections but the song didn't work. 'Sauda Khara Khara' that released after that did very well. Then I thought it's better to wait a year or two, till I get the right platform. After 'Sauda Khara Khara' I got the opportunity to work with Salman bhai. In fact he liked two other songs (besides 'Billi Billi') but there was no place in the film so he requested me to combine them into one song. 

Watch video to know more!

