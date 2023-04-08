Watch exclusive video! Sukhbir: I put my foot down, met Karan Johar to be part of 'Sauda Khara Khara' from 'Good Newwz'

Singer Sukhbir who has been topping the music charts with 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' got into conversation with mid-day.com

'Sauda Khara Khara'

Singer Sukhbir who has been topping the music charts with 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' got into conversation with mid-day.com. Sukhbir performed his hit numbers 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' and 'Billi Billi' for viewers of mid-day. Among other things the singer revealed he initially wasn't part of the video of the new version of 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Good Newwz' but convinced the makers later and much more.

Sukhbir revealed, "Akshay and I had been trying to work together for a long time. I had been sending him songs and he had been asking as well but nothing worked out. Akshay is a friend and we have done live shows together but never happened to collaborate. Finally DJ Chetas and Lijo made the new version and they immediately liked it for the situation in the film but me being in the video was not part of the equation. I put my foot down that I had to be part of the equation because the song was written by my father and it's close to my heart."

Opening up about his conversation with Karan Johar he said, "Karan and I had a word, he explained that he used Badshah's 'Kala Chashmah' but he was not in it. He said they do not feature music artistes. I asked him to create a situation to fit me in because it's his production house. It was unfortuate that Kareena (Kapoor Khan) could not join us but Akshay was there, Diljit (Dosanjh) was there, Kiara (Advani) was there and it was a lot of fun. The shoot took place in Madh island and my portions were wrapped up in a day."

