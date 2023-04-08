Watch exclusive video! Sukhbir: Salman Khan has written the lyrics of an upcoming song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The 'Billi Billi' singer joined mid-day.com for a chat

Salman Khan

Singer Sukhbir, who has voiced 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' reveals that fans can look forward to another song sung by him for the film, the lyrics of which are partially written by Salman Khan.

Speaking about the number Sukhbir said, "Salman bhai liked two other songs but there wasn't place in the film, it was getting two long so he requested me to combine it into one song. I did not know he also writes lyrics, so he wrote one verse of the song. I was working with Kumar who writes all my songs from 'Oho Ho Ho' to 'Sauda Khara Khara' and 'Gal Ban Gayee' remake, he also wrote the songs of 'Pathaan.' Salman bhai liked the lyrics but he wanted to change somethings and gave suggestions. The song got a new angle with Salman writing lyrics. His part of the lyrics is fan oriented, we didn't go into deep poetry, it's simple everyday things that he does."

The singer adds that initially Salman refused to take credit. "He said 'credit nahi' chahiye but I insisted that he take additional lyrics credit," said Sukhbir.

Speaking about his other song 'Billi Billi' Sukhbir said, "My song started with vocals but he wanted an introduction and explained the time required for his entry and other in-depth inputs. It's heart-warming to know an artist of his stature takes so much interest in his songs and talks to me directly."

Watch the video to know how 'Billi Billi' came to life and how the song was shot. Also catch a special performance by Sukhbir on the hit number along with his 90s hit 'Ishq Tera Tadpave.'

