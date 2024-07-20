Fans call Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl "Couple Goals" after this sweet moment. The duo shared an adorable interaction at an award show

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen recently went to an award show and was surrounded by fans wanting selfies as she left. Her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, stepped in to help.

Fans declare Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl 'couple goals'

In the video, Rohman was seen shielding her and guiding her to her car. He made sure she got in safely before joining her, and this gesture has been widely praised by people online.

Fans declare Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl 'couple goals' for this moment, take a look:

What Sushmita Sen said before about her relationship

Previously, Sushmita Sen on her marriage plans with Rohman said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom.”

Sushmita Sen talks to Mid-day about getting married

“The problem is not dating. The problem is trying to hide it. Usmein bahut energy jaati hai. Also there is a fear of who would say what. I believe that this is none of your business. I don’t need to respond if people talk. I can respond when I want and with who I want. There are times in my life when I believe that I need to show respect towards this relationship, so I bring it out. I won’t wait for your respect. It’s necessary for me so I did it. No, dating has never been a problem,” Sushmita Sen told Mid-day’s Mayank Shekhar during the Sit With Hitlist series.

Sushmita said she doesn’t like men who get intimidated by her personality. “I think that was a problem I did face at some point. But the minute I see a man intimidated by me, I don’t like him. I don’t like them because they lack security. If you are going to love a woman like me, you have to love yourself. It has to be someone who is happy to do that for me and not tie me back, hold me back, tie me down and say, ‘Mujhe yeh achha nahi laga.’ Mujhe meri azaadi bahot pasand hai. And which is why I encourage that in other people. I tell them just do your thing, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she elaborated.