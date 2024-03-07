Amar Singh Chamkila filmmaker Imtiaz Ali along with Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of their Netflix film

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali

After releasing the first song 'Ishq Mitaye from the upcoming Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Saregama team treated fans with the song's making video with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila's first song Ishq Mitaye was released in February to a roaring response. Now adding to this anticipation Saregama’s team released a video of the song's making. This video highlights the efforts Imtiaz and the actors have put into the film. In the clip we aslo see Imtiaz instructing actors some dance moves. We also get to see a part of Diljit and Parineeti having some fun on sets.

Slated to release on Baisakhi, Imtiaz Ali's directorial spectacle is the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila. The late singer was fondly referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab.

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot , Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration.

Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs! For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas. The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window.

Talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, “Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe.”

Amar Singh Chamkila's music will be available on Saregama . The film will be released on 12th April on Netflix.