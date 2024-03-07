Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Imtiaz Ali turns dance instructor in BTS of Chamkila song Ishq Mithaye
<< Back to Elections 2024

Watch: Imtiaz Ali turns dance instructor in BTS of 'Chamkila' song 'Ishq Mithaye'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amar Singh Chamkila filmmaker Imtiaz Ali along with Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of their Netflix film

Watch: Imtiaz Ali turns dance instructor in BTS of 'Chamkila' song 'Ishq Mithaye'

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali

Listen to this article
Watch: Imtiaz Ali turns dance instructor in BTS of 'Chamkila' song 'Ishq Mithaye'
x
00:00

After releasing the first song 'Ishq Mitaye from the upcoming Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Saregama team treated fans with the song's making video with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. 


Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila's first song Ishq Mitaye was released in February to a roaring response. Now adding to this anticipation Saregama’s team released a video of the song's making. This video highlights the efforts Imtiaz and the actors have put into the film. In the clip we aslo see Imtiaz instructing actors some dance moves.  We also get to see a part of Diljit and Parineeti having some fun on sets. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)


Slated to release on Baisakhi, Imtiaz Ali's directorial spectacle is the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila. The late singer was fondly referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. 

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot , Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration.

Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs! For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas. The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window.

Talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, “Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe.”

Amar Singh Chamkila's music will be available on Saregama . The film will be released on 12th April on Netflix. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh Entertainment News entertaintment parineeti chopra bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK