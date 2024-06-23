Breaking News
WATCH: Is bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress white? Mumbai paps claim so

Updated on: 23 June,2024 01:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Mumbai paparazzi shared a video showing a white lehenga skirt inside a car at the Sinha residence

WATCH: Is bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress white? Mumbai paps claim so

Sonakshi Sinha

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha today as she finally marries her longtime love, Zaheer Iqbal. The past few days have been a whirlwind for the Heeramandi actress, with accusations and reports about her family feuding with Zaheer Iqbal's family.


However, all those rumours have been silenced and dismissed, making today a celebration of positivity for the happy couple.


Is bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress white?


Just a few minutes ago, Mumbai paparazzi shared a video showing a white lehenga skirt inside a car at the Sinha residence. They claim this is Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress. However, no confirmation or reports have surfaced indicating that Sinha will be wearing white for her big day.

Visual of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress white:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

News about Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Zaheer Iqbal's dad, Iqbal Ratansi, shared with Free Press Journal, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” Zaheer’s father further dismissed reports claiming Sonakshi might convert to Islam after her wedding. “She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever,” he said and then added, “I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

The intimate wedding festivities have begun, and the pictures from the couple’s intimate mehendi ceremony have already stolen our hearts. In the picture that has made it to social media, Sonakshi is seen smiling ear to ear as she wears a beautiful red kurta with golden embroidery on it. The actress paired her dress with intricate long earrings. Zaheer was seen in a printed red and white loose shirt.

‘Will he or won’t he?’ has been the question circulating about Shatrughan Sinha's attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the fake news around his family being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

There have also been several reports of tension in the Sinha family ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding. It was reported that Sonakshi’s mother Poonam and her brother unfollowed her on Instagram in the week leading up to the wedding.

