On Friday evening, Karan Johar walked the ramp in a stylish white suit for his jewellery brand. While the filmmaker slayed, his drastic physical transformation took center stage

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra

Listen to this article Watch: Karan Johar's drastic weight loss gets highlighted as he walks the ramp with Sidharth Malhotra for his jewellery brand x 00:00

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar added oomph on the runway with their walk at the fifth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend in Mumbai. Donning a satin blue color blazer that he paired with trousers, Sidharth looked super hot as he slayed the ramp. He elevated his look with Tyaani's signature uncut diamond pieces.

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra shine on the ramp

Karan Johar was dressed in all white. He styled his white satin shirt and trousers with a blazer trench. His look was accentuated with diamond necklace and an emerald brooch. Themed "The Gilded Hour," the gala brought together the creme de la creme of fashion, art, and design. While Sidharth and Karan's respect and love for each other reflected during their walk on the ramp, it was Johar's massive weight loss that took center stage. At the end of their walk, Sidharth also took off Johar's coat and handed it over to their mutual friend Kajal Anand who was seated in the front row.

Johar has been making heads turn for his drastic weight loss and his ramp walk on Friday evening once again highlighted the same.

Take a look at the video:

Farah Khan walks the ramp

A day after turning 60, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan walked the ramp for Karan Johar's jewellery brand Tyaani. She was seen in a bright red suit and walked confidently and happily. She walked as the song 'Jumma Jumma De De' played in the background. The filmmaker also did the iconic step of the song on the ramp.

Day 1 also welcomed a stellar guest list, including leading designers, influencers, celebrities, and industry pioneers. Notable attendees included Malaika Arora, Kunal Rawal and Varun Sood among others. Malaika, who attended the show, also took to Instagram and shared pictures of Karan and Sidharth.

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Karan is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix. The production is slated to begin soon.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025