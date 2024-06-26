WATCH: Kareena Kapoor reveals who is naughtier, Jeh or Taimur, in new video answering fan questions

Kareena Kapoor said she relates to the 'Queen' emoji the most, while for Saif she chose the 'rolling eyes' emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined WhatsApp Channels, sharing a riveting and humorous Q&A where she responds to some of the most frequently asked questions by her fans. The video is a sneak peek into ‘Kareena Unscripted’ where she’s answering questions about her family, her love for desi food, how she uses WhatsApp with details about her entertaining group chats with her girls, conversations with her sister and dropping some quintessential ‘Bebo’ lingo her fans adore.

The actress was asked about her favourite chat group, to which, she said, "It has to be Guts 2.0. It is a fun group with all the girls, which I am not going to reveal, but it has all the juice on it." Kareena’s closest friends in the industry include Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and her sister Karisma Kapoor. The four are often seen spending quality girl time together.

The actress was then asked about her weirdest food pairing. She replied, "My food pairings are straight-up commercial favourites like chicken curry rice, Rajma chawal and kadi chawal."

Which emoticon does she relate to?

Pat came the reply: “I don’t know. Queen.”

What about Saif? She said, “Saif is always rolling his eyes. So let's go with rolling eyes.”

Talking about who is naughtier, Taimur or Jeh, Kareena said: “I think it has to be Jeh. He’s always up to something.”

Giving people a glimpse of her authentic ‘off-screen’ self, in the coming days Kareena will share exclusive content on her WhatsApp Channel that will include special moments from her private life, anecdotes and personal revelations, interests beyond her professional career, and iconic commentary as she goes through her day.

Kareena said in a statement, "I'm super excited to launch my WhatsApp Channel today! I can’t wait to share the special and personal moments that are close to my heart and inspire me everyday with my WhatsApp community, just like I do with my friends and family. It's the perfect place for me to stay close and connected to my fans and take them along my journey, having some fun along the way in a way that still feels private. Stay tuned for some exclusive updates from me!"