Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony and later hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends

In Pic: Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan congratulate newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan extended their heartfelt wishes to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who recently got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared the picture and wrote, "Congratulations you two @aslisona @iazaheerhero. Wishing you both a lifetime of laughter and joy.-Saif and Kareena." Alia shared the photos on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations! Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big, big hug and welcome to the club." She also tagged Sonakshi and Zaheer in the photo.

The couple has been trending ever since they shared their first photos as newlyweds. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the industry. Athiya Shetty, and many others have also showered love on the newlyweds.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony and later hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends. The couple had an intimate wedding and later hosted a grand reception for their BTown friends. The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerized guests with their rendition of the iconic song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from Sonakshi's debut film 'Dabangg'.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

