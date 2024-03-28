Watch: Kareena Kapoor shares BTS from the sets of 'Crew' ,features her kids Taimur and Jeh

Watch: Kareena Kapoor dropped BTS pictures from the sets of Crew a day before its theatrical release

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are all set for the release of their film 'Crew'. The film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan will hit the theatres on Friday.

While the trailer and the songs of the film have set a perfect tone for its arrival, the team is leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement a notch higher. Keeping up the spree, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of Crew while capturing all her beautiful memories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and shared a BTS video that captures her spending a great time on the sets of Crew. From having a good time with her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to shooting her character as an air hostess, to preparing for her looks, the actress truly took us through her journey from the sets. She further jotted down the caption.

"We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever.

So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever.

Sona Kahan hai… ??

Sona??

See you tomorrow

29th March in cinemas

#1DayToGo #Crew"

Earlier, Kareena had shared BTS pictures of her as flight attendant Jasmine from the film. Take a look:

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.