In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif can be seen performing to a popular Indian song. Dressed in a blue lehenga, the actress looked happy as she performed at a friend's wedding.

In the video, Katrina can be seen performing to the popular song 'Sasural Genda Phool' along with other women. The track is from the film Delhi 6. The actress can be seen dancing with a smile and adorable expressions on her face. Fans were all praise for Katrina's adorable expression and called her the 'perfect bahu'. Ever since her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal, Kaif has been seen embracing Punjabi traditions and rituals.

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh

The actress recently visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. During her visit to Prayagraj, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Katrina was accompanied by her mother-in-law. They also attended the 'Ganga Aarti' during their religious visit.

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Katrina's work front

The actress was last seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film was much appreciated. Katrina was also lauded for her nuanced act in the thriller. She is yet to officially announce her next film. However, she will soon be seen on the big screen with the re-release of her 2007 film 'Namastey London' that also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement regarding the film's re-release. Sharing a motion poster of the film, Kumar wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"

Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March!

Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again.

See you at the movies! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qS1PasYBnk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2025