Watch: Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene sing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect', call it 'Ours favourite'

Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of his wife singing British singer Ed Sheeran's song 'Perfect'

Watch: Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene sing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect', call it 'Ours favourite'

Picture Courtesy/Dr. Shriram Nene's Instagram account

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of his wife singing British singer Ed Sheeran's song 'Perfect' on social media.


He dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "So much fun doing a cover of #Perfect - Always one of our favourites @teddysphotos #EdSheeran @jonathanpaul_piano"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)


In the video, the couple sing in their soulful voice. Madhuri wore a shimmery co-ord set while her husband chose to wear a black formal suit.

As soon as Shriram Nene posted the video, netizens chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Wow beautifully sung it, didn't know that Madhuri ji can also sing beautifully. big fan of her."

Another fan commented, "My favorite song of Ed Sheeran! Lovely singing you both!!!"

Earlier, Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mid-Day Web Stories

