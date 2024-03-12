Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ed Sheeran turns audience as Mumbai school children perform for him during his visit
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ed Sheeran turns audience as Mumbai school children perform for him during his visit

Updated on: 12 March,2024 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday. Ahead of his concert, the singer-songwriter visited a school in the city and interacted with the kids

Ed Sheeran turns audience as Mumbai school children perform for him during his visit

Ed Sheeran

Listen to this article
Ed Sheeran turns audience as Mumbai school children perform for him during his visit
x
00:00

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and others, is in Mumbai. The singer visited a school in Mumbai and spent time with his young fans, as he played songs for them and sang along with them.


The singer-songwriter is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and shared a video of his school visit. The singer wrote in the caption: “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too.”


This isn’t the first time that the singer is performing in Mumbai. This is his third visit to the maximum city as he has earlier performed in the city in 2015 and 2017. His earlier pictures from his bash with his Bollywood buddies had gone viral on the Internet, in which he was seen in the company of Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan.


The singer will perform as a part of his +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

About Ed Sheeran's concert:

Music fans in Mumbai, get ready for an epic night at Mahalakshmi Race Course on March 16, 2024. Iconic British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform his chart-topping hits, with India's own folk-pop star Prateek Kuhad taking the stage before ED.

Prateek Kuhad will set the tone for the evening, showcasing songs for which he is known best and his new releases for the eager audience. As the night unfolds, Ed Sheeran will take the stage, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience with his beloved tracks that have captured the hearts of fans around the world.

BookMyShow Live is facilitating this must-see event, featuring a state-of-the-art 360-degree circular, revolving stage that ensures a spectacular view for all. Don't miss this chance to witness two incredible artists in one night, in what promises to be a remarkable event in live music.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ed sheeran Entertainment News entertaintment mumbai Bollywood singer bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK