Sonu Nigam to Ed Sheeran: Five music performances to look forward to in Mumbai in March

Music enthusiasts will not only get to witness the likes of Sonu Nigam but also Ed Sheeran, Asha Bhosle, SANAM, and the 22nd Zee Cine Awards. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

March is going to be a busy month in Mumbai because it has a wholesome line-up of concerts and spectacular events this season. Right from attending your favourite artist’s concert to watching Bollywood A-listers walk red carpet, a repertoire of events are waiting to be ticked off your bucket list.



Whether you are a fan of Bollywood beats, international sensations or indie vibes, Mumbai has something spectacular lined up for every soul. From breathtaking cultural exhibits to international artists stepping foot on Indian soil for the first time, what better way to spend 2024 than indulging in extravagance of all things entertainment and fun galore. Mark your calendars and get ready to groove at top-notch events happening in the city this week. With renowned artists from various genres gracing the city’s iconic venues, it’s an opportunity to witness impeccable performances.

Sonu Nigam live concert

As Bijuriyaa completes 25 years, Bollywood’s most celebrated music icon Sonu Nigam is all set to captivate the audiences once again at Mumbai’s Phoenix Marketcity. The maestro will be performing on Suraj Hua Maddham, Satrangi Re, Saathiya, Yeh Dil Deewana, Main Hoon Na, Tanhayee, Dil Dooba, Mere Haath Mein, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Papa Meri Jaan to name a few.

When: March 16

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Kurla West

Time: 7 pm onwards

22nd Zee Cine Awards

Fans of Bollywood rejoice, as the much-anticipated and star-studded award ceremony of B-Town is finally happening at the most plush and exotic venue.

When: March 10

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli

Time: 5 pm onwards

Ed Sheeran Tour Marriott Bonvoy Staycation

On massive fan demand, British powerhouse Ed Sheeran returns to India for a power-packed concert.

When: March 16

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi

Time: 3 pm onwards

Asha @ 90 Who Phir Nahi Aate

Age is just a number. The indomitable legendary singer Asha Bhosale will be enthralling the audience with her evergreen songs

When: March 9

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

Time: 7 pm onwards

SANAM Band Live Concert

The popular Indian pop rock band, SANAM is known for their contemporary take on old-school classics. Watch them swoon the audience with their exhilarating performance.

When: March 2

Where: Courtyard, R City, Ghatkopar West

Time: 7:30 pm onwards