Watch: Malaika Arora's stellar performance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday today His girlfriend Malaika Arora attended the midnight birthday bash at his residence A video of Malaika dancing to `Chaiyya Chaiyya` has now gone viral

Malaika Arora sure knows how to be the life of a party. On Sunday night, she was spotted at boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor's residence for his birthday celebration. The actress was seen in a body hugging white dress with red print and looked stunning as ever. Now a video of her dancing to her icinic song 'Chaiyaa Chaiyya' at the party has gone viral.

In the viral video, Malaika Arora can be seen putting up an energetic performance to the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. The Song, a party favourite, among Bollywood fans originally featured Malaika and Shah Rukh Khan. At Arjun's party, Malaika could be seen dancing her heart out to the song along with a couple of other guests.

Meanhile, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years now and often share pictures of ecah other and with each othe ron their Instagram feed. Despite harsh criticism for their 12-year age difference, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love story defied all odds and helped them build their romantic empire.

In an interview with Brides Today earlier this year, Malaika was asked about if she would get married the second time. She said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

Talking about Arjun, Malaika said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.