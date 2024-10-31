While fans are still in a trance after watching the epic trailer of 'Singham Again', we’re here to look at the biggest cameos that will light up the screens on November 1

This Diwali, moviegoers are in for a festive treat, as Rohit Shetty is set to reign over cinema halls with his mammoth cop drama ‘Singham Again’. While fans are still in a trance after watching its epic trailer, we’re here to look at the biggest cameos that will light up the screens on November 1.

Main characters of ‘Singham Again’

According to the trailer, the main characters of this masala entertainer are Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Dayanand Shetty. They are reprising their roles in continuation to the second installment ‘Singham Returns’. However, the only additions are Tiger Shroff, who is said to be like a younger brother to Ajay’s character, and Arjun Kapoor, who is playing the menacing antagonist.

All the cameos in ‘Singham Again’ so far

The trailer and film’s posters have already revealed the ensemble cast that will aid Ajay in his rescue mission against Arjun. These include Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’ and Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’. Both characters represent their film roles, bringing this cop universe together once again. The new additions are Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty, who will reportedly get her solo film soon. She has been touted as ‘Lady Singham’.

Other appearances include Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ravi Kishan.

Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey

In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise ‘Dabangg’. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

About ‘Singham Again’

‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman and Kareena as Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. The film is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office.