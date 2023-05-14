Watch: Parineeti Chopra sings 'Ve Maahi' for Raghav Chadha; gets a kiss from husband-to-be

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a traditional ceremony on Saturday in Delhi. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have now gone viral on social media

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. After getting the rumour mills activated with their frequent spottings in public, the couple made their relationship public. On Saturday, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

After the engagement, Parineeti and Raghav shared pictures from the ceremony announcing their union. Soon after, pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral. In one of the videos that have now gone viral, Parineeti can be seen happily singing the song 'Ve Maahi' as it was played in the background. She is seen holding Raghav's arm and looking at him and singing the song. As she sings, Raghav hugs her and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

The engagement ceremony was quite a star-studded affair with several prominent names from the film industry and politics attending the function. Priyanka Chopra, who is the cousin of the bride-to-be flew in from London to take part in the festivities. She was seen in a neon green saree. Chadha's seniors in the Rajya Sabha, both representing West Bengal in the Upper House -- ace Supreme Court advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife, ghazal and Sufi singer Anita Singhvi, and Derek O'Brien, also with wife, Dr Tonuca Basu -- walked in and happily posed for the photographers.

Then came the political bigwigs -- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flaunting his trademark yellow turban and ever-ready smile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, and former finance minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram, straight off his television appearances post the party's victory in Karnataka.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

In the last few months, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted on various occasions. They became favourites of the paps at Mumbai and Delhi airports. A week after they were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant, fuelling dating rumours, the duo was photographed exiting the Mumbai airport. Parineeti was spotted sporting a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles.

