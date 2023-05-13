FIRST PICS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share pictures from their engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share first pics as an engaged couple

AAP minister Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are finally engaged. After getting the rumour mills activated with talks of their wedding, the couple has shared the news of their engagement. The couple got engaged in the normally somnolent Kapurthala House -- once the sprawling Delhi home of Kapurthala's Maharaja Paramjit Singh and now the official residence of Punjab's Governor and Chief Minister whenever they're in Delhi.

On Saturday evening, the couple dropped the first pictures from their engagement ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for...I said yes". The couple was dressed in an all-white ensemble for their big day.

Bollywood celebrities and several senior politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann were at the ceremony. Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray was also among the guests at the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra who is the sister of the bride-to-be was also seen flashing a victory sign from her car as she arrived for the function in a neon green saree.

Chadha's seniors in the Rajya Sabha, both representing West Bengal in the Upper House -- ace Supreme Court advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife, ghazal and Sufi singer Anita Singhvi, and Derek O'Brien, also with wife, Dr Tonuca Basu -- walked in and happily posed for the photographers. Singhvi, who even showed the paper bag in which he was carrying a gift for a couple.

Then came the political bigwigs -- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flaunting his trademark yellow turban and ever-ready smile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, and former finance minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram, straight off his television appearances post the party's victory in Karnataka.

On a day when the Karnataka election results were consuming the mindspace of the nation, these politicians were taking a well-deserved break, though, without doubt, their conversation must all have been about the changing political narrative.

