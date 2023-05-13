Priyanka Chopra Jonas reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement; watch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Delhi for the Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement ceremony and greeted the paparazzi at the airport

Pic Credit - Pallav Paliwal

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Delhi on Saturday, before the engagement of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. A paparazzo account posted a video on Instagram, showing Priyanka leaving the airport.

Priyanka donned a light brown sweatshirt and corresponding pants for her journey. Accompanying her outfit were a black cap, identical shoes, and dark sunglasses. Additionally, she had a black bag in tow. While heading towards her vehicle, she acknowledged the paparazzi by smiling and offering a greeting with folded hands. Priyanka also nodded and mouthed the word 'namaste' (which translates to 'hello' in Hindi).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Previously, a social media account posted a photograph of Priyanka along with a supporter at the London airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka is scheduled to participate in Parineeti Chopra and Raghav's engagement event which will take place at Raghav Chadha's residence, Kapurthala House, in Delhi.

Recent photographs of Raghav's house show it adorned with flowers and illuminated with lights. Earlier, lights had also been used to decorate Parineeti's home in Mumbai.

As reported by ANI news agency, the Sikh ceremony will start at 5 pm on Saturday and occur using Sikh customs. The ceremony will commence with Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. The event will have attendance by close friends and family, and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, alongside Priyanka, will be in attendance.

Parineeti and Raghav were first speculated to be dating in March when they were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple instances. When asked about the rumors, they have neither confirmed nor denied them although Parineeti has been caught smiling and blushing several times. They were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been long-time friends.

On the work font, Parineeti will be next seen in 'Chamkila,' directed by Imtiaz Ali, together with Diljit Dosanjh. Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, two Punjabi vocalists, are featured in the movie.

Priyanka's most recent appearance was in the film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. Richard Madden and Priyanka are currently starring in Citadel, an action-packed series created by The Russo Brothers that follows the journey of two elite agents from the global spy agency Citadel, Mason Kane (played by Richard) and Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka).

