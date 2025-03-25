Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pulkit Samrat is one jab closer to Glory watch his intense prep video

Pulkit Samrat is one jab closer to 'Glory', watch his intense prep video

Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

From intense training to wrapping up the film's schedule to fun moments behind the scenes, Pulkit gives every update to his fans on social media

Pulkit Samrat is one jab closer to 'Glory', watch his intense prep video

Pulkit Samrat. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Pulkit Samrat is one jab closer to 'Glory', watch his intense prep video
x
00:00

Actor Pulkit Samrat is preparing intensely for his upcoming film 'Glory' and treated netizens with a glimpse of it.


On Monday, Pulkit posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "One step jab closer to glory #Pulfit #PulkitsWeighOfLife #MondayMotivation #Glory."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)


In the video, he can be seen practising boxing with his coach as he is playing the role of a boxer in the movie.

His wife and actor, Kriti Kharbanda reacted to the post and dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

From intense training to wrapping up the film's schedule to fun moments behind the scenes, Pulkit gives every update to his fans on social media.

Earlier, the 'Fukrey' actor took to his Instagram and dropped a compilation of pictures and videos.

The first few images and videos showed the actor doing a rigorous training regimen, showcasing his dedication to getting into peak physical condition for the role.

Other pictures captured him enjoying traditional Punjabi food at a roadside dhaba.

He also shared a picture of himself posing outside his vanity van and another one with his co-stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit also shared the update that his Punjab schedule of 'Glory' had wrapped up.

Sharing his experience, he wrote a caption that read, "That's a glorious schedule wrap on #Glory!! Memories made, jokes shared, and one incredible team that made it all happen!! #Punjab, you've been kind. I'll miss my mornings here."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, as per a press note. They said, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience."

The actor was last seen in Fukrey 3, which was released on September 28, 2023, and received good responses from fans.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pulkit samrat Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK