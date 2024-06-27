On June 26, Raha Kapoor was seen at her grandfather Mahesh Bhatt's house. The little one stopped to adore a cat on her way

Raha Kapoor (Pic/Varinder Chawala)

Listen to this article Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha stops to adore a cat on her way to nanu Mahesh Bhatt's house x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, is already an internet sensation at the age of 1. The adorable girl captures hearts with her cute expressions and undeniable resemblance to Rishi Kapoor. Every time Raha is spotted around Mumbai, the internet goes wild over her cuteness.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha stops to adore a cat

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 26, Raha Kapoor was seen at her grandfather Mahesh Bhatt's house. As she was being carried inside, Raha noticed a cat resting under a car and instinctively stopped to get a better look at the cute cat. Like mother, like daughter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

For those who don't know, Alia Bhatt is also a cat person. She has a cat named Ed.

Previous Raha sighting

On Tuesday morning, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with senior actress Neetu Kapoor were seen visiting the site of their under-construction home in Mumbai. The couple often visit the spot to check on the progress of their lavish home that has been under construction for some time now. On Tuesday, the couple was accompanied by their little one who stole the limelight.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dressed in casuals as they arrived at the site inspection of their new home. Alia was seen carrying her daughter Raha in her arms. Raha's expressions has been the talk of the town every time she gets clicked by the the paparazzi. In the latest video, the little one is seemingly grumpy and not too pleased with this morning's visit to the construction site.

Dressed in a simple onesie with moon prints on it, Raha gave an unimpressed look while glancing at the construction site.

Alia on Ranbir and Raha's bond:

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”